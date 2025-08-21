Babita Kumari becomes first woman from Mal Paharia tribal community to crack JPSC

Dumka: Jharkhand Police on Thursday felicitated 26-year-old Babita Kumari for becoming the first woman from Mal Paharia community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), to clear the state public service commission examination, a senior officer said.

Dumka zonal Inspector General (IG) Shailendra Kumar Sinha felicitated her by presenting a bouquet, traditional dress, shawl and a book authored by Anup Kumar Bajpai, which sheds light on a religious, cultural and archaeological glimpse of Dumka, he said.

Babita secured 337th rank in the JPSC examination, results of which were declared on July 25.

"Babita, a daughter of the Mal Paharia tribal community in Jharkhand, has made history by successfully clearing the JPSC examination. This achievement is particularly significant as she is the first candidate from her community to succeed in this prestigious exam," Sinha said.

He added that girls like Babita are a beacon of light for their community.

"The success she has achieved will not only inspire her family, but also serve as a source of motivation for the entire Mal Paharia community. Her accomplishment will guide future generations to move forward," Sinha said.

Accepting the honour, Babita said she would work for uplift of her community through education and awareness.

"The biggest obstacles to the progress of our society are substance abuse and early marriages. I will strive to address these issues and uplift my community through education and awareness," she said on the occasion.

The event was also attended by Babita’s mother Rakhi Devi, Dumka SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar, among others.