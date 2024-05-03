First year B. Tech student commits suicide in Rajasthan's Phagwara

Phagwara, May 3 (PTI) An 18-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of his hostel here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Phagwara Sub-divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti identified the deceased as Mayank, a first-year student of B.Tech Computer Science.

Mayank was from a Nimoth village in district Rewari, Haryana. He lived in a boys’ hostel and jumped from the 10th floor of the building on Thursday night, she said.

The body was handed over to the family on Friday after the post-mortem. The reason behind him taking this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, she said. PTI COR SUN HIG HIG