First-year BTech student in U'khand college accuses seniors of ragging

Dehradun, Jun 26 (PTI) A first-year BTech student at an engineering college in Uttarakhand's Pauri district has accused his seniors of ragging.

In an online complaint lodged with the anti-ragging cell of GB Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology at Ghurdauri, the student -- who stays in the institute's Trishul hostel -- said some second-year students came into his room on the night of June 21 and ragged him.

Acting on the complaint, the cell convened a meeting on Tuesday and summoned the students named by the complainant.

As the college is closed for summer vacations, all the accused could not be interrogated.

The anti-ragging cell has already submitted its preliminary report based on the interrogation to VN Kala, the institute director.

"Four to five students have been identified by the anti-ragging cell for their involvement. The preliminary inquiry report has been submitted to the proctor board for detailed investigation," Kala said.

The accused students have been asked to come to the institute with their parents after the vacations to explain their conduct, he said.

As an immediate measure, hostel registrations for the third year have been put on hold, he added. PTI ALM SZM