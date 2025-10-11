First year Cadet's death at NDA: Pune police record mother's statement

Pune, Oct 11 (PTI) Pune Police on Saturday recorded the statement of Seema Singh, the mother of first year National Defence Academy (NDA) cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh who was found hanging at the premier tri-service training institute a day before.

NDA authorities, meanwhile, said they were offering full assistance to the family, and a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

The deceased cadet's mother and other relatives arrived in the city earlier in the day to collect his body, and met the NDA authorities.

"We were called to the Uttam Nagar police station and Antriksh's mother's statement was recorded. We are seeking fair investigation into the case," said A P Sengar, Antriksh's maternal uncle.

Antriksh (18), who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in his cabin on Friday morning. While police suspected it to be a suicide, his family members alleged that harassment by seniors drove him to take the extreme step.

They had raised the issue with the NDA authorities recently, the family members claimed, adding that he was very disturbed and spoke of discontinuing his training.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam told PTI that Antriksh's mother's statement was recorded and police are probing the matter.

In a text reply to PTI, NDA commandant Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh said it was a very sad and unfortunate incident.

"He was a good Cadet and performed well. We are in touch with the family and are offering our full support & assistance to them. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain facts," he added.

The mortal remains of Antriksh were flown to Lucknow on Saturday evening following the post mortem, said the family members. PTI SPK KRK