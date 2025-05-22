First-year engineering student ends life at MNNIT hostel in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), May 22 (PTI) A first-year student at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rikesh Kumar Rohidas, a BTech Computer Science student hailing from Chhattisgarh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar stated that the local Shivkuti police station received information that a student has committed suicide at MNNIT's Vivekananda Hostel.

He said a police and forensics team inspected the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

The reason behind the death is currently under investigation, the officer added.