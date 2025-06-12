First year of BJP government in Odisha a year of 'betrayal': Congress

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) On the occasion of the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha, the Congress party on Thursday termed the last one year of rule of Mohan Charan Majhi government as a year of "betrayal" for the people of the state.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has released a 'chargesheet' mentioning 23 points (issues) where the BJP government has "failed to fulfil" its promises made before the 2024 election.

The 'chargesheet' was released by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das in the presence of former state Congress presidents Prasad Harichandan and Niranjan Patnaik and other senior party leaders.

Reacting to the allegation, senior BJP leader and Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the opposition has tried to act as "blind", for which they are unable to see massive developmental works done during the last one year.

The work done by the BJP government in the last one year will definitely take Odisha towards the path of development, he claimed.

The OPCC president said, "The BJP had promised in its manifesto to return the money of the chit fund investors in 18 months but no action has been taken till now." He said a promise was made to provide a voucher worth Rs 50,000 to each woman under the Subhadra scheme, which can be encashed in two years. However, neither all women have been covered under the scheme nor the entire money has been given in one go, he said.

"The government is providing Rs 10,000 in two instalments in a year. That means only Rs 27 per day. What one woman can do with this minimal money," he said.

He alleged that the government has also betrayed the people on the promise of free electricity up to 300 units every month.

Das said the BJP had promised to ensure "zero corruption" in its government. However, cash worth crores of rupees have been recently seized by vigilance from an engineer of the rural development department.

Similarly, a deputy director of ED has been arrested by CBI in a corruption case, he said.

Harichandan, who is the chairman of the drafting committee, alleged that corruption is rampant from top to bottom in the state government while terming it as a "PC (percentage) Sarkar".

"We are saying the BJP has betrayed the people of Odisha during the last one year of its rule because one can realise it if you remember the speeches made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in Odisha before 2024 polls," Harichandan said.

All made big promises calling it "Modi's guarantee". But the guarantees were completely based on 100 per cent lies, he alleged.

Senior party leader Niranjan Patnaik alleged that the government has failed to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 in Odisha.

"If the government will continue to run in a similar way for another four years, it will be treated as an unfortunate period for the history of Odisha," Patnaik said. PTI BBM BBM RG