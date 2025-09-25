First year of our govt in Delhi focused on improving basic infrastructure: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated an automated multilevel puzzle car parking facility at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, saying that her government's focus in its first year is on upgrading the national capital's basic infrastructure.

Gupta said Delhi has been facing issues with roads, flyovers, schools, hospitals, malls, and parking for the past 27 years, and these need to be repaired and improved to make life easier for people.

"We witness many fights in the city because of parking issues. In such a situation, the establishment of this automated multilevel car parking is a big achievement. Such facilities are required across markets and colonies," she said at the inauguration.

The chief minister said she has directed officials and ministers to build 100 such parking facilities in the city within one-and-a-half years, including tendering time.

"I asked the officials how much time it takes to make such a parking. The response was several years. When our Prime Minister can make the new Parliament within a year, why should it take so long? I told them if they complete such parking facilities within a year, I will sanction funds for 20 more every year," she said.

Gupta also emphasised that parking charges in automated multilevel facilities should remain lower than surface parking to encourage people to use them.

"I don't mind if no big project is done, but basic infrastructure should be upgraded for the people. I want to resolve the issues of roads, sewers, parking, traffic jams, etc first," she added. PTI MHS SMV OZ OZ