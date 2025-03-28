Fish and meat shops in Varanasi to remain closed during Navratri

Varanasi: In a first, all fish and meat shops within the municipal corporation limits in Varanasi will remain closed during Navratri.

A proposal regarding this was passed unanimously at an executive meeting of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Announcing the decision on Friday, Mayor Ashok Tiwari said, "Considering the religious significance of Kashi and sentiments of the devotees, it has been decided to close all fish and meat shops during Navratri." Any shopkeeper found violating this order will face strict action, he said.

The eight-day Navratri festival will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 6.