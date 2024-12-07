Fish fingerlings distributed to flood-hit farmers of Manipur

Imphal, Dec 7 (PTI) Lakhs of fish fingerlings were distributed to flood-affected farmers of five valley districts in the state at the office complex of the Directorate of Fisheries, officials said on Saturday.

Director of Fisheries, Heisnam Balkrisna Singh, along with fisheries officials distributed Pengba and Indian Major Carp fingerlings to about 200 flood-affected farmers of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

The programme was conducted by the department of Fishery Government of Manipur in collaboration with ICAR - Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture Bhubaneswar under ICAR CIFA NEH outreach programme.

More than 1.88 lakh people have been affected and over 24,000 houses damaged, mostly in Imphal Valley, in floods in the last week of May as river embankments were breached following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal. PTI COR NN