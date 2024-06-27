Fish found dead in lake in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) A large number of dead fish were seen floating in a lake in Sangareddy district and officials cited depletion of dissolved oxygen level in the water body as the cause for the mortality.

The fish were found dead in the 230 acre lake at Chitkul village on Monday evening and necessary measures were taken to increase the dissolved oxygen percentage in the water body following which there has been decrease in mortality of fish, a Fisheries Department official said on Thursday.

The dissolved oxygen level came down in the lake due to increase of "organic load" following release of sewerage water into the lake that resulted in the mass death, the official said based on preliminary examination.

About 1.5 tonnes of fish were found dead on the banks of the water body, the officials said.

Local fishermen told media that since Monday the death of fish was noticed. "We don't know the reasons behind the death of the fish...it was not clear why they died," they said adding around 100 fishermen families are dependent on the lake.

They appealed to the government to provide ex-gratia for the loss of the fish.