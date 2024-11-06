Fish in Burari died of polluted Haryana drain mixing with Yamuna: DPCC to NGT

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal that a highly polluted drain originating from Haryana and mixing with the Yamuna River was responsible for the death of several hundred fish in Burari.

Advertisment

Earlier, the NGT had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the death of several hundred fish in Yamuna, which sent a fetid stench in the residential areas of Burari in July this year. It had directed the DPCC to inspect the site.

In its report submitted on Tuesday, the DPCC said an inspection was carried out at the location on August 29, and water samples were collected.

The report said that there was a drain from Haryana (called Drain No. 8) which mixed with the Yamuna near the site.

Advertisment

It said samples were collected from three places -- from the drain before it met the river, Yamuna's sample before meeting the drain, and the river's sample after meeting the drain.

Referring to the results, it said the drain had "a high pollution load" and when it mixed with the river near the site, it deteriorated the water quality of the river.

That it happened particularly in the pre-monsoon season, it resulted in the deaths of fish, it said.

Advertisment

"Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Haryana government are required to take action for control of pollution in this Drain No. 08 so that such incident of death of fishes in the above-mentioned stretch does not occur in future," the report said.

It said that the DPCC sent a letter to the HSPCB and the state's urban development authority to take "urgent measures" for controlling pollution in the drain. PTI MNR MNR VN VN