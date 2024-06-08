'Fish prasadam' for asthma patients distributed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 8 (PTI) The popular 'fish prasadam' by the city-based Bathini family, believed to be a cure for asthma, was distributed here on Saturday.

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other leaders inaugurated the event at the Exhibition Grounds here.

The city-based Bathini family who distribute the 'fish prasadam' had said its would be held for 24 hours from 11 AM on Saturday.

The 'fish prasadam' (comprising murrel fish and herbal paste) has been administered on the day of 'Mrigasira Karthi' every year by the Bathini family for over 100 years now.

The formula of the 'fish prasadam' is said to have been told to a family elder by a holy man.

The medicinal properties of the 'fish prasadam' have often been questioned by scientists, rationalists and others.

However, thousands of people arrive in the city every year to receive the 'prasadam'. PTI SJR SJR SS