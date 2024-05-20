'Fish prasadam' for asthma patients to be distributed on June 8

Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) The popular 'fish prasadam' by the city-based Bathini family, believed to be a cure for asthma, would be distributed this year for 24 hours from 11 AM on June 8 this year.

Advertisment

Bathini Amarnath Goud, whose family distributes the 'fish prasadam', told reporters on Monday that Exhibition Grounds at Nampally here would be the venue for the event.

He urged the Telangana government to make arrangements, including availability of fishlings, state-run RTC buses for transportation and security, for the convenience of people who turn up for the 'prasadam'.

The family members are trying to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to make the request, he said.

Advertisment

The 'fish prasadam' (comprising murrel fish and herbal paste) is administered on the day of 'Mrigasira Karthi' every year by the Bathini family for over 100 years now.

The formula of the 'fish prasadam' is said to have been told to a family elder by a holy person.

The medicinal properties of the 'fish prasadam' have often been questioned by scientists, rationalists and others.

However, thousands of people arrive in the city every year to receive the 'prasadam'. PTI SJR SJR SS