Fish vendor foils 'robbery' bid in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; two held

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) An alleged robbery attempt on a fish vendor in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar was foiled after a scuffle broke out between the vendor and the accused, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Govind alias Golu, was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended, police said.

Govind claimed that he had been attacked following a quarrel while purchasing fish from the vendor, they said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received on Friday, following which a team rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry, they said.

The complainant, Mobin, a resident of Jahangirpuri who sells fish on a 'rehdi' (handcart), alleged that Govind and a juvenile attempted to rob the cash box kept on his cart, police said.

When Mobin and his son resisted the attempt, a scuffle broke out between the parties, they said.

During the altercation, Govind sustained injuries from a sharp-edged 'hasia' (sickle) that was kept on the fish cart, police said.

Meanwhile, the police also received information from the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital regarding the admission of an injured person identified as Govind.

At the hospital, Govind claimed that he had been attacked following a quarrel while purchasing fish from the vendor, an officer said.

Police said statements of both parties were recorded as part of the preliminary inquiry.

"Based on the statements, two separate cases have been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita ," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ APL APL APL