Fisherfolk affected by sea link, coastal road works must get compensation as per BMC norms: Shelar

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Friday directed authorities to ensure fisherfolk affected by the coastal road and sea bridge projects are compensated as per norms of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and not under diluted government criteria.

"Fishermen from the Khar Danda-Versova belt who stand to lose their livelihood due to the Bandra-Versova Sea Link and Coastal Road projects must receive compensation as per BMC's criteria, not under diluted government norms," Shelar, the Mumbai suburban district guardian minister, said at a review meeting here.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Mumbai Maritime Board, MSRDC, MMRDA and BMC.

While fishermen impacted by the Bandra-Worli Sea Link were compensated as per BMC's parameters, those affected by newer projects were facing reduced benefits due to the difference in criteria followed by the state government, he pointed out.

"Amendments must be made to the government resolution to incorporate the BMC's criteria so that uniform compensation can be extended from Khar Danda to Versova and Bhayander along the stretch of the Coastal Road," he said.

Fishermen from Khar Danda Koliwada had earlier raised objections over the reduced compensation package and lodged a complaint with Shelar, following which he chaired the review meeting. PTI ND BNM