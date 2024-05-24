Fisheries Marine Enforcement personnel rescue stranded fishermen near Kozhikode coast

Kozhikode, May 24 (PTI) Five fishermen who were stranded at sea following engine failure yesterday evening have been successfully rescued, the Fisheries Marine Enforcement said on Friday.

The inboard engine vessel, Shivputri, owned by Kanakaraj, a resident of Puthiyappa, encountered engine trouble around seven nautical miles from Puthiyappa Harbor last evening, Marine Enforcement said.

It said upon receiving the distress call, the Beypore Marine Enforcement Wing promptly initiated a rescue operation under the direction of the Beypore Fisheries Assistant Director, safely bringing the fishermen back to Puthiyappa harbour.