Fisheries Ministry designates CMFRI as Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation

Kochi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Department of Fisheries under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has designated the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute as a Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation.

The regional centre of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) at Mandapam in Tamil Nadu will serve as a hub for research, development, training and capacity building in seaweed cultivation.

"The centre will promote sustainable seaweed farming practices and address key challenges in the area with an aim to enhance India’s role in the global seaweed industry," CMFRI said in a release.

Dr Grinson George, Director of CMFRI termed this development as a crucial step in unlocking the country’s potential in seaweed cultivation.

"The centre will focus on several key areas, including works on improving seaweed cultivation techniques and addressing challenges," he said.

The release said a seed bank will be established to maintain the genetic diversity of indigenous seaweed species and ensure a steady supply of high-quality seedlings.

It said environmental impact assessments will be conducted by the centre to ensure sustainability.

"Training and capacity building programmes will be offered to farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to take up seaweed cultivation and allied activities in the country," George said.

The Centre of Excellence would also focus on international collaboration, engaging with global experts and institutions to facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building programmes, George said, adding that seaweed farming offers a bright prospect for economic growth, coastal livelihood and environmental conservation.