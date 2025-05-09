Fisheries sector gets agriculture status in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a GR to accord agriculture status to the fisheries sector to enable it to avail electricity concessions and Kisan credit cards, among other benefits.

The state cabinet recently approved a proposal for the same, and the move will bring significant relief to the fishing communities in the state.

Maharashtra is an agriculture-driven state, and the rural economy relies on farming and allied sectors like animal husbandry and fisheries.

With this move, facilities and concessions available to the agriculture sector from the state and Central governments would be extended to fisheries.

As per the GR, fish farmers and conservation projects will get concessions in electricity, benefit from the Kisan credit card scheme, and bank loans at agricultural rates.

Fish farmers will be eligible for low-cost insurance, and benefits of solar energy initiatives will also be extended to them, the resolution stated.

For the first time, the GR defines various terms related to fisheries, such as fishermen, fishery cultivators, fish businessmen, fish seed producers, and fish management professionals. PTI MR ARU