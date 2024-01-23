Fisheries sector profitable business now; will introduce degree course at Goa University: CM

Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) The state government will introduce a degree course in Fisheries Science at Goa University soon in view of the burgeoning 'blue economy', Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event ahead of the Goa Aqua Mega Fish Festival starting February 2, Sawant said students should be encouraged to take up fisheries as a career option.

"We will introduce a bachelor course in Veterinary Science from the coming academic year (at Goa University). We will also introduce a Bachelor in Fisheries course so that students can benefit from the growing blue economy in the country," he said.

The chief minister also said fisheries had become profitable due to new technologies.

The annual import-export trade in Goa is Rs 1,000 crore, he added. PTI RPS NSK