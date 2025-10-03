Fisherman dead, one injured as car hits pick-up van at Atal Setu toll plaza

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A 42-year-old fisherman died and another person was injured after their vehicle was hit by a speeding car near the toll plaza at Atal Setu, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, the Ulwe police station official said.

"Fisherman Suhas Shankar Jethari and Abhishek Javlekar were travelling in a pick-up van to Murud in Raigad district. Their vehicle was hit by a speeding Volkswagen car from the rear. Jethari was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while Javlekar, who was driving the pick-up van, is injured," he said.

"The car driver, Farouk Homi Komiseriyat (59), was taken into custody after being booked under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide but not amounting to murder and other offences. He was released after being served a notice," the official added. PTI ZA BNM