Fisherman dies after boat capsizes in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) A 64-year-old fisherman died after his boat capsized in the sea off Vatakara coast in this district on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred by 8 am at sand bank near Azhithala estuary here, coastal police said.
The deceased was identified as Aboobakar, hailing from Vatakara beach.
Another fisherman, who was also in the boat, had a miraculous escape, they said.
Both the men ventured into the sea for fishing in the small hours and their boat capsised in high tides, they added. PTI LGK ROH