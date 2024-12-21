Advertisment
Fisherman dies after boat capsizes in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) A 64-year-old fisherman died after his boat capsized in the sea off Vatakara coast in this district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred by 8 am at sand bank near Azhithala estuary here, coastal police said.

The deceased was identified as Aboobakar, hailing from Vatakara beach.

Another fisherman, who was also in the boat, had a miraculous escape, they said.

Both the men ventured into the sea for fishing in the small hours and their boat capsised in high tides, they added. PTI LGK ROH

