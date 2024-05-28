Fisherman dies after boat capsizes off Kerala coast

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) A fisherman died after his boat capsized mid-sea due to high tidal waves off the coast of Muthalapozhi near here on Tuesday.

Abraham (57) hails from the lighthouse area in Anchuthengu.

According to police, the incident occurred early today when Abraham and three other fishermen were returning to the shore after catching fish.

Though they were rushed to a nearby taluk hospital, Abraham's life could not be saved.

The others were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they added. PTI LGK ROH