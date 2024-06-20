Fisherman dies after boat overturns near Muthalapozhi off Kerala coast

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 20 (PTI) A middle-aged fisherman died when his boat overturned near Muthalapozhi here in the wee hours of Thursday when he was returning to shore after fishing, police said.

The victim was Victor Thomas, a resident of the coastal Anchuthengu area here, police said.

There were three others on the boat who survived the accident, it said.

"The boat overturned near Muthalapozhi when the fishermen were returning to shore with their catch," an officer of Anchuthengu police station said.

There have been several incidents of fishermen dying due to their boats overturning near Muthalapozhi.

On May 28, a fisherman died after his boat capsized mid-sea due to high tidal waves at Muthalapozhi.

In July last year, four fishermen died here, leading to a political row erupting in the state over the incident with both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF in Kerala blaming each other for creating tensions in the coastal area. PTI HMP HMP KH