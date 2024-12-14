Fisherman drowns in Himachal's Gobind Sagar Lake

Bilaspur(HP), December 14 (PTI) A fisherman drowned in the Gobind Sagar Lake here as he slipped from his boat while setting up a fishing net, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Sundar Singh (60), a resident of village Gah in Bilaspur's Jhandutta Tehsil, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghumarwin, Chandrapal Singh.

The incident took place in Malraon area here on Friday evening, he said.

A police team reached the scene immediately upon receiving the information and recovered the body from the lake. It was then taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, the DSP added.

Advertisment

Further investigation is ongoing, he said.

PTI/COR ARD ARD