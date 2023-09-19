Fisherman injured in pressure cooker explosion onboard fishing boat off Kerala coast

Kannur (Ker), Sep 19 (PTI) A fisherman was seriously injured after a pressure cooker exploded while he was cooking on a fishing boat on Tuesday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when the fishing boat that ventured into the sea from Beypore in Kozhikode reached off Ezhimala coast of Kannur district.

Soon after the incident, the fellow fishermen contacted the coastal police, and the injured person was rushed to the coast in another vessel in the vicinity.

He has been admitted to AKG hospital here with serious injuries, they said.

The injured fisherman has been identified as Hariyar, hailing from Andhra Pradesh. PTI COR TGB TGB ROH