Fisherman nets serpent idols off Kerala coast

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 22 (PTI) A fisherman in north Kerala had an unusual catch on Sunday -- not fish, but two serpent idols tangled in his net.

Rassal, who lives in Puthiya Kadappuram near Azhikode in this district, was out at sea when his net brought up the idols.

Each reportly weighs about five kilogrammes and made of brass.

Unsure of what to do, he took them to the local police station in Tanur and handed them over.

"We don't know how the idols ended up in the sea. We are checking all possibilities," a police officer said.

Officers said it was not yet clear if the objects had been stolen or discarded.

"If they were stolen, the custodian of the idols will probably come forward after hearing the news," the officer added. PTI LGK ADB