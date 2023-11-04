Fisherman rescued from creek in Thane district

Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) A 50-year-old fisherman was rescued on Saturday after he got stuck in a marsh in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

Local fishermen and the regional disaster management team were engaged in the rescue efforts that lasted for two hours, the chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

Arun Koli had ventured into the creek in his boat for fishing around 11 am on Friday and failed to return. His family alerted the local police and he was found alive in a marsh this morning, he said. PTI COR ARU