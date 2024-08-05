Fisherman seeks Rs 899 refund from streaming platform, loses Rs 96,000 to cyber crooks

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A 42-year-old fisherman from Mumbai lost Rs 96,870 after he was tricked into logging his details into a digital payment app by fraudsters who posed as executives of an online streaming platform and assured the victim to refund his previous recharge amount of Rs 899, police said on Monday.

The victim had searched the customer care number of the streaming platform online and contacted the number he found after his recharge of Rs 899 didn't reflect in his account denying him access to the service on Thursday, a police official said.

The complainant, Yogesh Kharde, stated that his call to the Zee5 'customer care number' was attended by a man who assured resolving the issue, the FIR said.

"Within a minute, Kharde received a phone call from a woman from an unidentified number who claimed to be a senior executive. She asked him to fill in all his details on his digital payments app and submit them assuring a refund of Rs 899," the official said.

After a few minutes, Kharde received three SMSes on his registered mobile number showing a deduction of Rs 96,780 from his bank account. The phone numbers the victim tried to contact were subsequently switched off, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and further investigations are underway, he added. PTI ZA NSK