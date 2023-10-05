Fisherman succumbs to head injury

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (PTI) A fisherman died after suffering a head injury on board a boat caught in strong currents in the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour channel here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Naufal, a 40-year-old man hailing from Puthukurichi.

"His head accidentally hit the boat in the morning. Though he was first rushed to a government hospital in Chirayinkeezhu and then shifted to the medical college here, he was declared brought dead by doctors," a coastal police officer said.

Muthalapozhi harbour has been in the news for various fishing boat accidents, one of which led to the loss of four lives recently. PTI LGK SS