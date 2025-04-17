Fishermen block govt's move to cut sandbar in Kerala's Muthalapozhi, demand permanent fix

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 17 (PTI) The coastal hamlet of Muthalapozhi continued to witness protests by the fishermen community on Thursday. They blocked the Kerala government’s move to cut the sandbar that is currently obstructing the estuary at the harbour—a temporary solution proposed for the problems faced by residents.

According to the protesting fishermen, the accumulation of sand and ineffective dredging at the harbour mouth have made fishing difficult, leading to a loss of livelihood for many.

The area has become hazardous for fishermen while setting out to sea and upon their return. Muthalapozhi has frequently been in the news, recently and in the past, due to multiple fishing boat accidents.

On Thursday, government officials, accompanied by police personnel, arrived at Muthalapozhi to cut the sandbar as a temporary measure to resume fishing activities.

However, the protestors blocked the move and demanded a permanent solution to the issue, as shown in visuals aired on TV channels.

Given the protest, the officials and police withdrew from the site.

The region has been witnessing protests for the past several days, with fishermen and trade unions demanding a resolution to the blockage of the estuary caused by sand accumulation.

On Wednesday, the Executive Engineer of the Harbour Engineering Division assured that the sand at the Muthalapozhi estuary would be completely removed by May 15.

Protests intensified recently following reports that the government was considering shutting down the Muthalapozhi harbour, where the estuary remains blocked, and relocating fishermen to other harbours.

Muthalapozhi, located in Perumathura, is where the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake meet the Arabian Sea.

The Centre recently approved the long-awaited comprehensive development plan for the fishing harbour. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH