Fishermen fall into sea off Muthalapozhi coast in Kerala, rescued

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 8 (PTI) Ten fishermen, who were fishing off Muthalapozhi coast near here, lost balance and fell into the sea on Monday, but were rescued without major injuries.

Muthalapozhi, in nearby Perumathura, is a place where the Vamanapuram river and Kadinamkulam lake meet the Arabian Sea.

The harbour and its adjacent areas in Muthalapozhi have witnessed a series of boat mishaps in recent years, resulting in the deaths of many fishermen.

According to local people, the latest accident occurred in the morning when the fishermen were returning to the shores after fishing.

They fell into the water while trying to retrieve their fishing net from the sea, they said.

All of them were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Last week, Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian was blocked by Congress workers in Muthalappozhi when he visited the hamlet to study the issue of rising deaths of fishermen in the harbour channel.