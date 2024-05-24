Fishery experts emphasise exploring potential of untapped mesopelagic fishes

Kochi, May 24 (PTI) Marine fishery experts on Friday emphasised the need for exploring the immense potential of the under-utilised mesopelagic resources within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The experts were deliberating at a workshop on sustainable harvest and utilisation of mesopelagic fishes organised by the Mangalore Regional Centre of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The oceanic mesopelagic zone occurs 200-1,000 metre below the sea level, and is home to several small fishes that play key roles in ecosystem dynamics.

Globally, the most abundant vertebrates, mesopelagic fishes, including lantern fishes, are largely unexploited marine resources. Majority of these fishes are not used for direct human consumption owing to their high lipid or wax ester content, CMFRI said.

According to marine scientists, these fishes are a good source of protein, lipids and minerals, which can be used to advantage in fishmeal industry for poultry and animal feed and as crop fertilisers, CMFRI said in a release.

It said the experts are of the view that a pilot study should be carried to estimate accurate potential yield estimates of these fishes and to understand subsequent factors including the economic viability for the sustainable utilisation of these resources.

Speaking at the workshop, Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, under the Government of India, pledged support for entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at the sustainable utilisation of mesopelagic resources.

"In government schemes, there are options to develop mechanisms for utilising these fishes. Offshore resources are poorly explored. We should plan to move fishing to beyond territorial waters and utilise the untapped resources within the EEZ," she added.

B Meenakumari, former Chairperson of the National Biodiversity Authority, inaugurated the workshop and said effective harvesting techniques should be developed to sustainably utilise this untapped potential.

CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan said according to CMFRI's rough estimate, there is a harvestable potential of 1.6 million tonne of mesopelagic resources available in the Indian EEZ.

However, in-depth studies such as accurate mapping of these invaluable resources, economics of sustainable harvest and post-harvest utilisation are needed to explore their use in the fishmeal industry and for the development of cosmetic products derived from waxy esters found in these fish, he said. PTI RRT RRT KH