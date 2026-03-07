Fishing boat capsizes in Kochi; six rescued

Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) Six persons were rescued after a fishing boat capsized off Puthuvypeen here on Saturday, coastal police said.

According to police, the fishing boat St Xavier capsized near Puthuvypeen soon after it set out at around 5 am.

A rescue operation was immediately launched, and all the crew members were rescued, they said.

One of the fishermen, identified as Renjan of Neerkunnam, sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital, police added.

Police said the reason for the mishap could not be immediately ascertained.

An attempt will soon be launched to recover the boat.

Statements from the rescued fishermen will be recorded as part of the investigation, they said.