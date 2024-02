Mangaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) A trawler boat returning to the shore after fishing capsized after hitting a rock in the sea off Ullal here on Friday, police sources said.

However, all the six fishermen on the boat were rescued by personnel from two other fishing boats nearby, the sources said.

Navami Shivani, owned by Nayana P Suvarna of Ullal, was the boat that sank in the sea. A case has been registered at Ullal police station. PTI MVG MVG SDP ANE