Fishing boat capsizes off Mumbai coast; one dead, another missing

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) A boat carrying three fishermen capsized in the Arabian sea off the Versova coast in Mumbai, leaving one of them dead and another missing, while the third person swam to safety, an official said on Sunday.

The trio set out in the boat for fishing from Devachiwadi in Versova area between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday, he said.

The boat overturned, about two-three km from the seashore, the official said quoting local people and police.

One of the three persons, identified as Vijay Bamania (35), swam to safety, he said.

The official said as per local people, the other two persons were identified as Usmani Bhandari (22) and Vinod Goel (45).

"The body of Vinod Goel was found on Sunday afternoon during the search operation while Usmani Bhandari is missing," the Fire Brigade official added.

He said the search operation was suspended post-afternoon due to high tides.

Various agencies including Fire Brigade, police, the Navy, lifeguards and a helicopter were involved in the search operation. PTI ZA GK NSK