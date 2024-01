Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) A fishing boat was gutted in a fire at Uttan beach in Thane district, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 9am on Friday, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation chief fire officer Prakash Boarade said.

"No one was injured but the boat was reduced to ashes. The blaze may have originated from the engine. It was brought under control in an hour," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM