Fishing boat hit by ship off Kerala coast

Kochi, Oct 1 (PTI) A fishing boat was allegedly hit by a ship off Kochi coast on Wednesday evening, police said here.

The boat "Pratyasha", which was on its way back to the shore after fishing, was allegedly hit by the ship named MSC Silver II, Fort Kochi coastal police said.

The incident came to light after the fishermen lodged a complaint with the police after reaching the shore.

There were 49 fishermen on board the boat when the incident happened and none of them suffered any injury, they said.

"As per their complaint, the incident happened by 5.30 pm at around eight nautical miles off the coast here. They said their boat and fishing net were damaged as the moving ship hit it," a police officer said.

He said the complainants were asked to appear at the station on Thursday morning.

The boat and fishing net would be examined to assess the damage, and further action would be decided after that, police added. PTI LGK ADB