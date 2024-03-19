Fishing boat sinks off Mumbai coast after collision with another boat; three rescued

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) A fishing boat sank after it was hit by another boat off the Mumbai coast, police said on Tuesday. Three fishermen on board the affected boat were saved by the crew of another boat sailing nearby after the incident which occurred on Monday afternoon.

"The fishing boat, named Saint Peter, sank due to the impact of the collision off the Madh island and three persons fell into the sea. They were saved by the crew of another fishing boat," said Madh Daryadip Fishermen's Co-operative Society president Santosh Koli.

The boat was towed to the coast on Monday night, he added. PTI ZA NSK