Fishing boat stranded off Lakshadweep coast towed to safety by Coast Guard

Kochi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard has towed back to safety a fishing boat stranded off the coast of Lakshadweep since January 25 due to an engine breakdown, a Defense statement said on Saturday.

The Coast Guard vessel, Samarth, towed the fishing boat -- Arul Matha -- safely to Minicoy Island in rough sea conditions, the Defence statement, on 'X' said.

The fishing boat was stranded 50 nautical miles south-west of Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep.

"@IndiaCoastGuard ship Samarth provided towing assistance to fishing boat Arul Matha (IND-TN-12-MM-5707), which was adrift 50 NM southwest of #Minicoy Island since January 25th due to an engine breakdown. The boat was towed in rough sea conditions and safely brought to Minicoy," the post said. PTI HMP HMP KH