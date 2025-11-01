Fishing hooks removed from neck, flippers of pregnant turtle

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Fishing hooks stuck in the neck and flippers of a flapshell turtle were removed by city doctors by performing a complex surgery, an NGO said.

The turtle, which fell out from a truck, was rescued by an auto-rickshaw driver in Dahisar area and handed over to the forest department.

It had fishing hooks stuck in one of its flippers and the esophagus, and was handed over to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare for treatment and rehabilitation, said its president Pawan Sharma.

Dr Priti Sathe and Dr Kirti Sathe of Himi's Bark Veterinary Clinic, also associate veterinarians with RAWW, performed a surgery and successfully removed the hooks, Sharma said.

X-ray images showed that the turtle was carrying five eggs. It is currently stable and under constant observation, he added. PTI ZA KRK