Fishing vessel stranded on shore rescued in prompt operation

Udupi (Karnataka), May 2 (PTI) A fishing expedition turned into a harrowing ordeal as a vessel, setting sail from Malpe fishing port in Udupi, veered off course and became marooned on a beach 30 kilometres from its place of origin and a few nautical miles off the intended route.

The fishermen who were part of the rescue operation said, the incident unfolded when the vessel, manned by a crew of seven seasoned fishermen, embarked from Malpe port at the stroke of midnight on April 30. Tragically, the helmsman succumbed to exhaustion, inadvertently causing a critical navigational lapse that sent the boat adrift from its intended trajectory.

Initial reports indicated that fatigue gripped the entire crew shortly after their departure from Malpe. By the break of dawn on May 1, the vessel had unexpectedly run aground at Beejadi beach, approximately 30 kilometres north of its departure point, startling both locals and passersby.

Subsequent analysis showed that the owner of the vessel was a resident of Kodibengre who had partnered with six or seven other people. There was conjecture that bad weather, marked by strong gusts, had something to do with the ship's veering off course.

Udupi fishermen's association members who were a part of the rescue team told PTI that, luckily for the fishermen, the sea was calm, that the vessel did not veer away into deeper sea and the engine was in good condition.