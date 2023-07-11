Fitness centre opened in Delhi jail

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi Prisons department on Tuesday inaugurated a fitness centre at the central jail number 3, officials said.

According to the jail officials, the Geriatric Fitness Centre was inaugurated by DG (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal.

The fitness centre consists of a bouquet of age-appropriate exercises and resistance training equipment, which will help senior citizens and inmates in living a healthy life, they said.

The DG prisons conducted a tree plantation drive and also held 'Sampark Sabha' with all prison staff and redressed their grievances, the officials added. PTI NIT CK