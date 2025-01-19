Fitness expert Raj Ganpath offers practical guidance for a healthier life in his debut book

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A new book by fitness expert Raj Ganpath explains the fundamental principles of health and fitness, providing readers with focused and practical advice to kickstart their fitness journey.

Advertisment

"Simple, Not Easy", published by Westland Books, begins with the fundamentals of fitness and then explores in depth the essential role of sleep, nutrition, exercise and weight loss.

"The book isn't loaded with diet plans and doesn't uncover exercises or supplements that will fix all your fitness and weight problems overnight. Instead, it simplifies fitness and makes you see the big picture. It helps you to understand your 'why' and guides you on the 'how' very practically.

"Simply said, this book is about making fitness a part of your life - the why, what and how. It is about taking small, meaningful steps that align with your life and goals. It provides positivity, clarity and actionable insights, motivating you to embrace fitness in a way that’s sustainable and approachable for you,” Ganpath, who is also the founder of the fitness institute, Quad Fitness, said in a statement.

Advertisment

'Is strength training necessary?' 'Which diet is the best for weight loss?' 'How much protein do you need?' 'Do you need eight hours of sleep every night?' or 'Is it ok to eat carbs for dinner?' are among the frequently asked questions the book seeks to answer.

The book explores key lifestyle topics, such as smart eating, which emphasizes creating a balanced plate of food that promotes health and strength. It also discusses the concept of satiety — feeling physically and mentally satisfied after eating — rather than simply being full or stuffed.

The book, priced at Rs 399, is available across online and offline stores. PTI MG RB RB