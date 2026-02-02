Fitness test for fishing boats to be completed in two months: Minister Saji Cherian

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Monday told the Assembly that the fitness test required to extend permits for fishing boats in the state would be completed within two months.

Replying to queries raised by MLA V Joy, during the question hour, Cherian said Kerala has 1,756 mechanised fishing boats and 8,197 traditional fishing boats, bringing the total to 9,953.

He said there was a technical issue that prevented fitness tests from being conducted for boats that had completed 12 years of service.

The minister said the state government has taken remedial measures to address the issue.

"We have empanelled 23 surveyors for this purpose. These surveyors will examine the boats within two months and, if no issues are found, permits for further operation will be issued," he said.

Cherian said that Minister V Sivankutty had inaugurated a retirement benefit scheme for fishers last month, under which beneficiaries contribute a small amount.

He said 67,440 fishers would receive a monthly retirement allowance of Rs 2,500, for which Rs 15.86 crore would be distributed.