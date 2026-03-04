Five Vijay fans injured in vehicle collision in TN's Thanjavur

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) (PTI): Five persons among a group of fans who trailed behind actor-politician Vijay’s convoy in Thanjavur, sustained injuries when their vehicles collided with each other.

A large number of the actor’s fans followed his vehicle from Tiruchirappalli airport to the TVK meeting venue at Ayyasamipatti in Sengipatti village in the district, and when Vijay's vehicle was approaching the venue, three students on three different motorcycles collided with each other as their vehicles surged forward. One of them sustained grievous injuries, police said.

Two other persons sustained injuries while they were returning after attending the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital, police said.