Five additional pairs of local trains on Belapur-Uran corridor from Dec 15

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) The Central Railway will introduce five additional pairs of suburban trains on the Belapur/Nerul-Uran corridor from Monday, which will improve peak-hour frequency and ease of travelling, officials said.

Two new stations, Targhar, located near the Navi Mumbai international airport, and Gavan, will also become operational.

With the addition of the new services, the total number of daily suburban services on the Uran line will increase to 50 from the existing 40, significantly improving connectivity and commuter convenience on the corridor.

Targhar station is expected to provide major relief to daily commuters, while Gavan station will further strengthen suburban rail access in the rapidly developing Uran belt.

As part of the service enhancement, train operations have also been extended, a CR spokesperson said.

The first local from Uran will depart at 5.35 am and the last at 10.05 pm. From Belapur, services will run from 5.45 am to 10.15 pm, while from Nerul, trains will operate between 6.05 am and 9.30 pm.

"The improved peak-hour frequency and extended service hours are aimed at ensuring smoother, faster, and more convenient travel for passengers," the spokesperson said. PTI KK NSK