Five advocates elevated as additional judges of Bombay HC

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Five advocates were on Wednesday elevated as additional judges of the Bombay High Court, the law ministry said.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on September 24. In a separate resolution on the same day, the collegium had recommended names of four other advocates for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The five appointed as additional judges on Wednesday are Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi and Advait Mahendra Sethna.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges.