Five Africans held for alleged illegal stay

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Police have detained six African nationals for allegedly residing illegally in Delhi, an official said on Monday.

A patrol team apprehended them on October 10 in Chander Vihar area of outer Delhi following a tip-off about their illegal stay.

The team reached the house where the foreigners were staying. "On sensing the police presence, they tried to flee, but were apprehended immediately," the officer added.

The six people were identified as Frank Fotching, Romeo Lucien of Cameroon, Samunel, Malk Faraday and Innousa of Nigeria, and Evans Danso of Ghana.

During verification, they failed to produce valid travel documents and admitted their visas had expired, the police said.

The team is coordinating with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to initiate legal deportation proceedings. PTI BM 1310 1555 RT RT