Five alleged drug peddlers arrested in outer North Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested five alleged drug peddlers and seized 620 grams of heroin with a street value of over Rs 1.25 crore in three separate operations, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sahibul (36), Jatin (19), Arun (20), Ravinder (40) and Farooq (35), he said, adding they were arrested under various cases registered at Bhalaswa Dairy and Narela Police Station under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the first operation, Sahibul was arrested with 300 grams of heroin, a senior police official said, adding that he has three previous cases against him.

His three brothers are currently in judicial custody for a 2019 murder case linked to illicit drug trade rivalry, he said. In the second operation, Jatin, Arun and Ravinder were arrested while travelling in a white car and police seized 320 grams of heroin from them.

“This development follows the earlier arrest of two people, including Vijay alias Karan and Niketan alias Nikki, in the same case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.

In the third case, Farooq (35), a proclaimed offender with multiple NDPS Act cases against him, was arrested in connection with a case involving the recovery of 4.35 kg of marijuana, he said.

His wife, Aamana, is also in judicial custody in an NDPS case and faces seven previous criminal charges. Preventive detention proceedings have been initiated against her, police said.

In addition to the narcotics, police also seized a car allegedly used in the supply chain.

"We are making efforts to nab the source as these arrested people are only working as the middlemen," said the DCP.