Five army jawans injured in road accident in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Five army jawans were injured after a truck rammed into their vehicle near Suchi village in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred when the army truck was enroute to Pathankot Chowk from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Chowk, an official said.

The army vehicle overturned on the other side of the highway after being hit by the truck, the official added.

The injured jawans were rushed to a military hospital, the police said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, they said. PTI CHS OZ NB